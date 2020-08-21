President Muhammadu Buhari has approved thirteen Billion Naira for the take-off of community policing in the country as part of efforts to rejig the security architecture in the country and deliver a more effective policing.

This was disclosed at the National Executive Council meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and had state governors in attendance.

The VP asked the governors, secretary to the government of the federation, the minister of finance and the Inspector General of Police to work out how the funds will be utilized to ensure an effective implementation of community policing in Nigeria and then report back to NEC.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouq presented to council a report on flood disaster risk management for 2020 that reveals that 20 percent of the world’s land mast and nearly 75 percent of its population are at risk.

NEC was also briefed by the Adhoc committee interfacing with the presidential task force on COVID-19 and urged states to scale up the communication at the grassroots level especially as regards to non-compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions.