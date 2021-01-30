President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said the nation’s balance sheet is open for the National Assembly and all Nigerians.

He said his administration has nothing to hide.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke during an interview with journalists in Daura, Katsina State, after the registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress.

The statement was titled “We have nothing to hide, our books will always be open President Buhari.”

Shehu quoted the President as assuring Nigerians of full implementation of the 2021 budget, with all transparency and openness in meeting the targets, while appreciating the National Assembly for the effective and detailed attention before the passage.

He said the budget aptly captured some of the visions of the administration, and all efforts will be poured in to ensure effective implementation.

Buhari said, “We have directed all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies to follow what is in the budget so that we can get the National Assembly to easily support the next budget. We can tell them what we have received, and how it was spent.

“We are always ready to make the balance sheet available for all Nigerians and the National Assembly. We have nothing to hide.’’

Buhari said his administration had given more attention to agriculture in order to diversify and strengthen the economy.

“We are still grateful to Morocco for the support they gave us in producing fertilizer in the country. We have 42 companies producing fertiliser in six geopolitical zones,” he had.

According to the statement, the President’s registration in Daura was attended by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani; 10 APC governors, including the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, who is the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, and other party stalwarts.