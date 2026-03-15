The BTO4PBAT27 Support Group has wrapped up the second phase of its grassroots mobilization tour in Akure North Local Government Area, reaffirming its dedication to enhancing community engagement and rallying support for the re-election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. During the event, Femi Oluwalade, the Coordinator of BTO4PBAT27 in Akure North,…...

The BTO4PBAT27 Support Group has wrapped up the second phase of its grassroots mobilization tour in Akure North Local Government Area, reaffirming its dedication to enhancing community engagement and rallying support for the re-election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During the event, Femi Oluwalade, the Coordinator of BTO4PBAT27 in Akure North, encouraged residents and party supporters to amplify grassroots mobilisation efforts.

He highlighted the significance of unity, commitment, and active participation in the democratic process to ensure overwhelming support for President Tinubu in the upcoming elections.

Notable stakeholders urged support group members and residents to remain steadfast in their mobilisation endeavours and to enhance political participation at the ward and community levels.

In his remarks, Adesuyi Adojutelegan, the Director-General of the BTO4PBAT27 Support Group, acknowledged the security challenges facing Ilu Abo and surrounding communities.

He described the situation as a pressing national issue and assured residents that efforts are being made to find lasting solutions.

Adojutelegan further urged all party members to remain dedicated and work diligently to ensure President Tinubu secures a decisive victory in the upcoming election.

He emphasised the necessity for Ondo State to deliver strong support across all 18 local government areas as a demonstration of the community’s continued backing for the administration.

Thereafter, the group announced that preparations are already underway for the third phase of its grassroots tour, which will commence soon as part of a broader strategy to solidify support and deepen political engagement throughout the state.