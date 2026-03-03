The Director-General of BTO for PBAT 2027 in Ondo State, Adesuyi Adojutelegan, has declared that the BTO Structure remains the most active, coordinated, and result-driven political movement in the state, strategically mobilising support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. Ado...

The Director-General of BTO for PBAT 2027 in Ondo State, Adesuyi Adojutelegan, has declared that the BTO Structure remains the most active, coordinated, and result-driven political movement in the state, strategically mobilising support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Adojutelegan said the structure, inspired by the leadership of the Honourable Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has maintained an unmatched grassroots presence across the 18 local government areas and 203 wards of Ondo State. According to him, the movement has consistently engaged critical stakeholders, including community leaders, youth and women groups, professionals, artisans, market associations, and party faithful in sustained political mobilisation and strategic outreach.

“The BTO Structure is not merely a campaign platform; it is a well-organised movement anchored on loyalty, performance, inclusiveness, and progressive ideals. Our commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains unwavering. We are fully mobilised, prepared, and strategically positioned to deliver Ondo State convincingly in 2027,” he stated.

He noted that the structure has intensified voter education, leadership engagement forums, policy advocacy discussions, and empowerment-driven interactions designed to deepen public understanding of federal government reforms and programmes. He added that these efforts are aimed at consolidating support for the administration’s economic, security, and social development initiatives.

Adojutelegan commended Tunji-Ojo for his steadfast commitment to progressive governance, party unity, and effective service delivery, stressing that his leadership continues to energise party members and inspire confidence across political blocs in the state.

He further expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership, emphasising that ongoing reforms in critical sectors — including economic restructuring, security enhancement, and institutional strengthening — provide a solid foundation for sustainable national development.

“Our mission is clear. We will continue to expand our grassroots reach, strengthen party cohesion, and consolidate support for the President’s re-election. The BTO for PBAT 2027 is united, focused, and determined to secure a resounding victory in the forthcoming general elections,” he added.

The DG reaffirmed the movement’s commitment to peaceful, issue-based engagement and collaboration with stakeholders across party lines to ensure continued progress for Ondo State and Nigeria at large.