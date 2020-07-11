Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has won the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for June becoming the first Manchester United player to win consecutive awards since Cristiano Ronaldo did in 2006.

The Portuguese has been instrumental in United’s recent brilliant form, scoring seven goals and six assist since joining the club in January.

Bruno Fernandes won the award for February in his first full month in the league before matches were suspended in March.

Wolves Manager, Nuno Espirito Santo was voted manager of the month for June after guiding his club to three successive wins.