Lead Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has denied neither the British High Commissioner in Nigeria nor a representative visited his client in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) as being peddled on some social media platforms.

He accused the British Government of being part of the collusion to “kidnap” his client in Kenya.

Ejiofor however said a judicial process has been activated to ensure Britain meets their statutory obligation of rendering consular assistance to their national immediately.

In a statement on his verified Facebook page on Friday, he said: “For your information, neither the British High Commissioner in Nigeria nor anyone representing/acting for them has visited Our Client- Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at DSS detention facility, where he is currently being held incommunicado.

I can authoritatively confirm this position to you today.

“Stop believing the falsehood being dished out in the public space by mischief makers.

The purveyors of fake news have always been at it.

“When I talk about a collaboration between the British Government and those that kidnapped Our Client in Kenya, I meant every word spoken there.

“Thankfully, force of law has been activated through judicial process, before the British Court to ensure that their statutory obligation over their Nationale is asserted, without further ado.

“In this Political/Media trial of Our Client, I see a handful of Compromised social media platforms, who are ostensibly feeding fat from the National treasury. But the majority of distinguished media houses are guided by good conscience in their reportage. We must definitely commend them.

