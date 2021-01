Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, has won a sixth term in office with 58.6 percent of the vote.

“The electoral commission declares Yoweri Museveni… elected President of the Republic of Uganda,” said election commission chairman Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama.

His main rival, Bobi Wine trailed with 34.8 percent, but rejected the result, saying it did as not represent the outcome of the election.