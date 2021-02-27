The Third Mainland Bridge has been reopened to traffic after rehabilitation work on the bridge.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday.

“Third mainland bridge rehab completed. Fully opens to traffic at 12noon today. Thank you all for your patience. Drive safely”

Mr Fashola had on Thursday said the bridge would be totally reopened to traffic ‘’this weekend’’.

“I can tell you now that this weekend, it will be opened definitely; my directors are still in Lagos; the major works have now been finished, so let me say that again by way of information.

“Definitely this weekend it will be reopened. I will announce the date toward Friday and the reason why I am holding back the exact date is that we are the government.

“Any time we say something, people must reliably be able to plan their lives around what we say,’’ he said.

He said that lane markings and finishing touches would be done within the next 48 to 72 hours, adding that the total shutdown of the bridge to happen at midnight on Friday would be the last before the total reopening.

He thanked Lagos residents for their patience and understanding, assuring that the repairs had been completed and the contractor would soon pull out of site.

“The major works have now been finished, the piles, all the joints, all the bearings, everything is done. The last miles now are the works which were not in the contract but we insisted must be done.

“We are asphalting some of the places on the pavement that have been affected by erosion; some of the lane markings have worn away so we want to do that,’’ he said.

