Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has tested positive for coronavirus according to a statement by his Italian club , Napoli.

Osimhen who was subjected to the compulsory Covid-19 PCR test shortly after his return to the club from the yuletide break, is now set to remain in quarantine for some days.

Since dislocating his shoulder during Nigeria’s Nations Cup qualifying game at home against Sierra Leone in November, has been on the sidelines, missing his 11 of his club’s game so far, including games against AC Milan, Roma and Inter Milan.

The 22 year old who joined Napoli in a big money move from French club, Lille Metropole in August has made only eight appearances for his club with two goals in the Serie A.