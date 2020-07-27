The Ministry of Education has announced the reopening of exit classes in secondary schools from 4th of August, 2020 to enable them prepare for their final examinations.

The West Africa Examination Council is scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020.

Students will have two weeks within which to prepare for the Examinations.

These were the decisions reached at a virtual consultative meeting of the Federal Ministry of Education with Commissioners for Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, the proprietors of private schools and Chief Executives of examination bodies.

A statement released this afternoon July 27, by the Director of Press, Ministry Of Education, Ben Bem Goong, says students in exit classes are to resume immediately after the Salah breaks so they can take their WAEC examinations scheduled to begin August 17.

Goong said this decision was taken at the virtual consultative meeting of the Federal Ministry of Education, Commissioners of Education in the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, Proprietors of Private schools, and Chief Executive of Examination bodies.

The Federal government had initially suspended the reopening of schools due to the increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Another meeting is expected to be convened between the Federal Ministry of Education and Chief Executives of examination bodies of NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates, which will be disseminated by the Federal Ministry of Education.