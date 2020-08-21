Scores of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) were injured in a clash in Ondo West local government area.

The clash was not unconnected with the local government elections scheduled for Saturday, August 22.

Ten political parties are participating in the election.

Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the clash and said many wounded persons have been hospitalised.

Mr. Ikoro said investigation was still on to unravel the cause of the clash.