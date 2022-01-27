BREAKING: Police helicopter crash-lands in Bauchi

A police helicopter which took off from Abuja has crash-landed at the Bauchi Airport.

The Accident Investigation Bureau confirmed the incident in a statement on Tursday. It however added that no loss of life was recorded.

Advertisement

“The accident occurred on 26th January, 2022 around 7:30pm (Local Time) at Bauchi Airport.

“The NPF helicopter had departed Abuja at 16:54 UTC for Bauchi with Six persons on board maintaining 5,500ft

Advertisement

“There were some injuries but no fatality,” the statement said.