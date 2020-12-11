A truck carrying a petroleum product has crashed into another stationary trailer near the main gate of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko in Ondo state.

BREAKING: Petrol tanker explodes after crashing into another stationary trailer near the main gate of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo state. pic.twitter.com/FzYeZLmcON — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) December 11, 2020

The truck immediately burst into flame, with some people caught in the accident.

TVC news correspondent gathered that the truck lost control due to brake failure.