President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received more than 64,000 defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party, ADC, and other political groups in Jigawa State into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The President, represented by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, said the large turnout reflects gro...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received more than 64,000 defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party, ADC, and other political groups in Jigawa State into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President, represented by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, said the large turnout reflects growing public confidence in his administration and renewed trust in the APC’s vision for national unity and development.

Addressing the crowd, Governor Buni conveyed President Tinubu’s assurance that the new members would enjoy equal rights and opportunities within the party.

“From today, you will be treated as full members of our great party. Your courage and faith in the APC’s mission for a better Nigeria are highly commendable,” he said.

The President reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening national security and boosting economic growth through key infrastructure projects, including the completion of the Kano–Maiduguri Highway, a critical trade route for northern Nigeria.

He also commended Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi for what he described as “visible and people-centred development” that aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, who led members of the National Working Committee, praised the Jigawa Governor for his leadership and urged the defectors to fully integrate into the ruling party.

“The APC belongs to you. Feel at home, work for the party, and let’s move Nigeria forward together,” he said.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Affairs, Kabiru Ibrahim Masari, encouraged Jigawa residents to continue supporting President Tinubu’s reforms aimed at improving lives and expanding opportunities.

“Jigawa will keep benefiting from APC-led policies that are designed to build a stronger, more inclusive nation,” Masari added.

In his welcome address, Governor Umar Namadi said the state’s strong partnership with the federal government has delivered meaningful progress, adding that the new entrants have further solidified APC’s dominance in the state.

The mass defection marks one of the largest political realignments in recent years and underscores growing grassroots support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, a key signal ahead of future political contests.

TVC previously reported that the All Progressives Congress is set to formally welcome the defection of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, from the Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Enugu, the state capital.

Mbah is expected to join the ruling party alongside elected national and state legislators, members of the state executive, and party leaders from ward and local government levels across the state.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Duro Meseko, had earlier hinted that the party is preparing to effect the defection of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu into the ruling party on Thursday.