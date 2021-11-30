Breaking: Ondo Speaker appears in court over fraud allegation

The trial of the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly Bamidele Oloyelogun over allegation of fraud did not hold due to the absence of counsel to the economic and financial crimes commission.

The speaker arrived the premises of the country around 8.am on Tuesday

The EFCC had in March questioned the Speaker over an allegation of fraud that allegedly rocked the Assembly.

The anti graft agency also detained the Clerk of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr. Bode Adeyelu and three others staff for alleged N2.4 million seminar fraud.

The trial did not however hold due to the absence of the counsel to the EFCC