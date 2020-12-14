The Ondo State House of Assembly has lifted suspension order placed on four suspended lawmakers.

The lawmakers are former Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, Favour Tomomewo, Adewinle Adewale Williams, Akinrindibo Leonard.

They were suspended in the wake of the botched impeachment of the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

An Ondo state High court had earlier quashed the suspension placed on the four lawmakers.

But the leadership of the assembly refused to allow them access to the assembly complex .