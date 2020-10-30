The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the recently conducted election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede has challenged the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu at the Election Petition Tribunal.

Joined in the petition are the Independent National Electoral Commission, the All Progressives Congress and the Deputy Governor- elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Ifedayo Adedipe is the lead counsel for the Governorship candidate of the PDP.

Jegede is challenging the election on four grounds. That the election was married by irregularities and pockets of violence and intimidation.

Jegede also faulted the emergence of Akeredolu during Party’s primaries