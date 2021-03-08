Ogun State government on Monday took delivery of Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccines at the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The vaccines were received by the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, who promised to ensure effective administration to eligible and willing residents of the state.

Governor Abiodun added that the state has made provision for the storage and distribution of the vaccines across the twenty local government areas of the state.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President on Saturday received the Vaccines at the state house, with a call to eligible Nigerians to make themselves available for vaccination.

Nigeria received first batch of almost four million doses of Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccines last week at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Hospital and began vaccination on Friday with health workers in the Federal Capital Territory.