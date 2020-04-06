Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has announced two new Confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the State, making the total Confirmed cases in the state six.

The two new cases are not part of the recently confirmed cases by the Centre for Disease Control.

The Governor made this known during a Press Conference held at his residence in Iperu Remo.

He noted that none of the two new cases have travel history, adding that the state is yet to establish all contacts of the new cases.

He added that one of them came from Mowe in Obafemi Owode while the second one came from Yewa South local Government.

The Governor said the state has arranged a special welfare package for health workers working on the treatment of the positive cases, noting that the state awaits delivery of mobile testing laboratory and will soon have Molecular Laboratory.