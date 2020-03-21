The Italian who brought Coronavirus into Nigeria has been discharged after testing negative for the virus. He was discharged on Friday night. According to the Commissioner of Health in Lagos State, Akin Abayomi,￼ the Italian consented to donating a unit of his white blood because it is rich in antibody proteins that can attack Covid-19 virus. Mr Abayomi had on Thursday said the patient would be released if the result of his final test came out negative. With this development, Nigeria now has eleven confirmed cases, out of which ten are in Lagos, while the remaining patient is in Ekiti.