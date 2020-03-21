The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has donated the sum of two humdred million naira to the victims of gas explosion in Ado Soba town area of Lagos state.

Chairman of the forum and governor Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, made the announcement on behalf of the governors on Saturday.

Governors of Edo, Kano, Ekiti and their counterpart in Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, visited the scene of the incident on Saturday.

The explosion which occurred at about 8am last Sunday has rendered some of the residents in the area homeless with about a hundred homes affected including Bethlehem Girls college where the Principal, Rev Henrietta died while trying to rescue some students when the school building collapsed.