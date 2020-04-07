The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed sixteen new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

According to the centre, ten of the new cases are in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina.

As at 09:30 pm 7th April,there are 254 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.



Forty-four have been discharged with six deaths.

Breakdown