The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed sixteen new cases of Coronavirus in the country.
According to the centre, ten of the new cases are in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina.
As at 09:30 pm 7th April,there are 254 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Forty-four have been discharged with six deaths.
Breakdown
Lagos- 130
FCT- 50
Osun- 20
Oyo- 11
Edo- 11
Bauchi- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Kaduna- 5
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
Kwara- 2
Delta- 1
Katsina-1