The remains of Mohammed Fawehinmi’, son of the foremost human rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi’ has been buried in Ondo town, Ondo State.

He was buried amidst glowing tributes from members of the civil society, family members and kinsmen.

The burial service was attended by former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, National Chairman of National Conscience Party, Tanko Yinusa among other dignitaries.

The officiating minister, Prophet Stephen Robert described death as a necessary end for every human.

He described the deceased as a man who stood against injustice.