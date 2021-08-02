The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, has been appointed as the new head of the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria police force.

He replaces DCP Abba Kyari who is being investigated by the police authorities following an indictment by the FBI.

A statement by force public relations officer, Commissioner Frank Mba says the move is to pluck the gap in the wake of the suspension of DCP Kyari.

DCP Disu holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the Lagos State University (LASU) and a Masters Degree in Public Administration from the Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State.