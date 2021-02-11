Rival factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Thursday shot sporadically as they clashed in the Obalende Area of Lagos State.

TVC News gathered that the clash which started around 8am, led to panic in the area as motorists, passengers and passersby scampered for safety.

A twitter user, @DE_COMMUNICATOR who shared a video from the chaos which showed people fleeing the area.

“Avoid Obalende right now. Thugs are heavily armed with guns shooting here and there,” he captioned the video.

Another user @AbassOyeyemi said, “Insecurity in Lagos has skyrocketed. Especially on the Island. Crazy shooting by NURTW guys going on at Obalende. This is just after about four days of shootings at Adeniji Adele. Thank God for life.”

Meanwhile, the Complaint Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force has responded to the video. The unit in a tweet said, “DPOs and other policemen are on ground addressing the situation. Thank you for contacting NPF-CRU.”