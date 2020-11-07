At least 16 persons have been kidnapped along the Akure-Owo Expressway, in Uso town in Owo Local Government Area on Friday.

Sources told TVC News that among the victims was the Iyaloja of Isua Akoko In Akoko South East Local Government Area Of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Helen Edward and some other market women.

It was also gathered that the victims were coming from the monthly meeting of women market leaders in Akure when they were abducted.

A source said the driver of the bus which conveyed the victims was immediately released by the abductors who asked him to go home and inform the families of the victims.