Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has relieved his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai of his appointment over his continued unguarded comments and utterances which are deemed contrary to the stand of the All Progressive Congress (APC) government which he is serving.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who conveyed the governor’s directive in a statement Saturday, said the sack is with immediate effect.

He said the aide had failed to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern and therefore cannot be allowed to continue to serve in a government he does not believe.

The governor also warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing superfluous controversy.

The statement reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Ganduje to the policies and programmes of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.