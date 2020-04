A Magistrate court sitting in Lagos on Monday sentenced Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello a.k.a JJC skills to 14 days community service each.

The couple will also pay N100,000 each as fine and observe Isolation period for 14 days.

Both Funke and her husband were found guilty of violating the Public gathering directives of the Lagos state government.

Funke was arrested on Sunday by the Police for hosting public gathering at her residence.