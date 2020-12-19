Another fuel laden tanker has exploded on the popular Otedola bridge inward Berger on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The explosion occurred inside the ditch when descending into Otedola Bridge.

It was gathered that a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and an a container truck were caught up in the inferno when the tanker fell inward Berger.

As at the time of filing this report, there is no casualty recorded, but it has already caused massive gridlock on the ever-busy expressway.

Emergency responders are said to be on ground to put out the inferno.