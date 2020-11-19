Four lawmakers whose suspension has been quashed by the Court of Appeal sitting in Akure were on Thursday prevented from gaining entry into the Assembly complex.

The lawmakers were stopped at the gate of the assembly by security men.

BREAKING: Four Ondo lawmakers prevented from entering Assembly complex. pic.twitter.com/frMDDSaZfB — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) November 19, 2020

Just on Wednesday, the Court of Appeal lifted the suspension placed on the lawmakers in tandem with the earlier verdict of an Ondo State High Court.

The Appellate court directed that the illegally suspended members of Ondo state house of assembly be reinstated immediately.

The affected lawmakers are : the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Ogundeji Iroju, Favour Tomomewo, Wale Williams and Tomide Akinribido.