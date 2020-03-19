Four new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Lagos, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to 11.

The state Commissioner of Health, Professor Akin Abayomi broke the news in a press briefing on Thursday.

Professor Abayomi said tests were conducted on 19 suspected cases from which the four new cases emerged.

This is coming barely 24hours after the state confirmed additional four cases of the virus.

With these developments, Lagos state government now has more than 1,300 contacts to trace and the numbers of contacts to trace are increasing by the day.

Meanwhile, the commissioner stated that the virus has been cleared from the index case, an Italian, but will undergo one more test before he can be discharged.