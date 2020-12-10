The Federal government has directed the Nigerian Communications commission, NCC, should put in place measures to effect the more than 50 percent reduction in the price of data.

The minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami on Thursday announced this is a statement.

Accordingly, the price of data of 1GB has been reduced from 1000 naira to 487 naira beginning from last November.

Dr Pantami said the reduction was in line with the directive he gave to the regulatory agency (NCC) to put measures in place to reduce the average cost of data in the country.

“The average cost of 1GB of data has reduced from the January 2020 cost of N1,000 to N487.18 in November, 2020.

“This was based on a report by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) submitted to the Honourable Minister following the implementation of the directives,” Dr Pantami’s Technical Assistant, Mr Femi Adeluyi said in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.