Breaking News

BREAKING: Emergency responders recover body of owner of collapse 21 storey building

BREAKING: Emergency responders recover body of owner of collapse 21 storey building BREAKING: Emergency responders recover body of owner of collapse 21 storey building
A combined team of emergency responders has recovered the body of Femi Osibona, owner of the 21 storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi axis of the state three days after the building caved in.
As gathered, the lifeless body of the building owner, Femi Osibona, was recovered Thursday evening after frantic efforts from emergency responders working since Monday when the incident occurred.
The 21 floors building was owned and constructed by Osibona’s company Fourscore Heights Limited.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Singapore inaugurates first female president

TVCN
Sep 15, 2017

Singapore has inaugurated its first female president, Halimah Yacob. Yacob was the only person (more…)

Illegal Migration: UNDP To Collaborate With Edo Govt On Youths Empowerment

TVCN
Mar 20, 2018

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) is to collaborate with the Edo  government to deal with (more…)

Sokoto Police parade suspected armed robbers

TVCN
Feb 16, 2018

Suspected Armed robbers who had allegedly terrorized the Bodinga axis of Sokoto state over the past…

Army denies withdrawal of soldiers from Aba, Umuahia

TVCN
Sep 15, 2017

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman says the military is going no (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

LASEMA, Others prevent fire outbreak from oil spillage at Ogudu

20 Jan 2021 7.10 pm

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency…

Continue reading
21 dead in Lagos 21-Storey building collapse

Updated: 21 dead in Lagos 21-Storey building collapse

03 Nov 2021 12.00 pm

Rescue operations have continued at the…

Continue reading
Updated: Nine rescued, 10 dead in Lagos 21-Storey building collapse

Updated: Six killed, five rescued in Ikoyi building collapse

02 Nov 2021 11.02 am

Emergency responders have recovered five…

Continue reading