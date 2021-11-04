BREAKING: Emergency responders recover body of owner of collapse 21 storey building

Breaking News
A combined team of emergency responders has recovered the body of Femi Osibona, owner of the 21 storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi axis of the state three days after the building caved in.
As gathered, the lifeless body of the building owner, Femi Osibona, was recovered Thursday evening after frantic efforts from emergency responders working since Monday when the incident occurred.
The 21 floors building was owned and constructed by Osibona’s company Fourscore Heights Limited.