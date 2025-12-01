The Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, submitted his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu on Monday. According to a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Assistant to the President on Information and Strategy, Badaru’s resignation was accepted by President Tinubu wit...

The Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, submitted his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

According to a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Assistant to the President on Information and Strategy, Badaru’s resignation was accepted by President Tinubu with immediate effect.

The statement reads, “Nigeria’s defence minister, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has resigned his appointment, with immediate effect.

‘In a letter dated December 1, sent to President Bola Tinubu, Abubakar said he was quitting on health grounds.

“President Tinubu has accepted the resignation and thanked Abubakar for his services to the nation.”

The statement further revealed that President Tinubu will likely inform the Senate of Badaru’s successor “later this week”.

The statement also disclosed that his resignation came amid plans by President Tinubu to elaborate scope on national security emergency.

Badaru Abubakar, 63, was a two-term governor of Jigawa state from 2015 to 2023. He was appointed as a minister on August 21, 2023, by President Tinubu.