The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration of Lagos State University, Professor Damola Oke, has been appointed as the acting vice-chancellor of the institution.

He was appointed at the emergency senate meeting held on Monday.

Recall that Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and visitor to the University, had cancelled the ongoing process set up for the appointment of a substantive ninth Vice-Chancellor of the University.

The Governor further directed that a fresh process that would terminate in 45 days should commence immediately.

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, was also directed to convene an emergency Senate meeting for the purpose of appointing one of the Deputy Vice-Chancellors, who is not a candidate in the cancelled selection process as Acting Vice-Chancellor from Monday, January 11, 2021, when his tenure expires.

Advertisement

Professor Oke will be in acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor.