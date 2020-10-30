Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the breakdown of law and order, following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests.

The curfew will now be from 10pm till 6am.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso.

Mr Omotoso said governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended residents for observing the curfew, saying the curfew is expected to restore normalcy in the state.

The governor urged all Lagosians to go about their businesses in peace, even as they shun ‘actions that can threaten our unity’.

Governor Sanwo-Olu however advised purveyors of fake news to stop causing disaffection among Lagosians, who are well known for being peace-loving and friendly.