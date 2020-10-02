Court of Appeal Abuja Division has overturned the nullification of Douye Diri’s election as Governor of Bayelsa state.

A five member panel of the court held that the Bayelsa Election Petition Tribunal acted outside its jurisdiction by nullifying the election of Governor Diri.

In a unanimous judgment, the five man panel of the Court says the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party failed to show that it had a valid candidate that was unlawfully excluded by INEC.

The Court berates the tribunal for ignoring the fact that the petition of ANDP was status barred in addition to the fact that the party presented an unqualified candidate to INEC in the November 16, 2019 Governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Similarly, Court of Appeal also upheld appeal filed by INEC against majority judgment of the Bayelsa state governorship election tribunal

It added that the declaration Douye Diri as governor of Bayelsa State by INEC is affirmed

The Court of Appeal said INEC did not unlawfully exclude the ANDP as there was no valid nomination.

The Court also upheld the appeal filed by the People’s Democratic Party against the majority judgment delivered by the tribunal on the Bayelsa State governorship election.

It affirmed the election of Douye Diri as governor of Bayelsa State.