BREAKING: Chief Magistrate remands dismissed officer for killing Monsurat Ojuade

The alleged killer of 18-year old Monsurat Ojuade, Sergeant Samuel Philips, has been brought before Chief Magistrate, Adeola Adedayo, of the Yaba Magistrates’ Court.

The officer who has now been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force, following the conclusion of his orderly room trial, is to be tried for shooting Miss Ojuade in the Ijeshatedo area of Surulere, On September 11th.

During the brief proceedings on Friday, the magistrate granted the application of the prosecutor for the remand of the accused for thirty days, pending an advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, that will recommend the murder trial to hold at the High Court, which hears charges relating to capital offences.

Further hearing was adjourned to October 25.

The defendant was represented by Doyin Shobiye, while lawyer for the Ojuade Family, Israel Mbaebie, was also present in court.

Mr Mbaebie Urged the police to change its “stray bullet” narrative as to how the deceased died.

According to him, “… the bullet that killed Monsurat Ojuade was not a stray bullet but a case of premeditated murder on the part of the killer police.”

The lawyer also frowned at the failure of the police to make public its orderly room trial and the late notice the family got as to the arraignment.

“Our clients frown at this disrespectful and lackadaisical attitude of the police and also wonder how it has been easier for them to organise an orderly room trial of the so called killer police without making public their finding till date and now, arraignment without making public the full identity of the culprit as earlier demanded by our clients.”

ALSO Read: Suspected killer cop to be arraigned at Yaba Magistrate Court