Officer who killed Monsurat Ojuade to be arraigned at Yaba Magistrate Court

The alleged Killer of Monsurat Ojuade, Sergeant Samuel Philips, is to be arraigned for murder at Yaba Magistrates’ Court.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, Sergeant Phillips is to be tried for the shooting of late Monsurat Ojuade in Ijeshatedo area of Surulere, On September 11th.

The Police PRO also stated that the accused person has now been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force, following the conclusion of his orderly room trial.

But, lawyer for the Ojuade Family, Israel Mbaebie, has urged the police to change its “stray bullet” narrative as to how the deceased died.

According to him, “… the bullet that killed Monsurat Ojuade was not a stray bullet but a case of premeditated murder on the part of the killer police.”

The lawyer also frowned at the failure of the police to make public its orderly room trial and the late notice the family got as to the arraignment.

“Our clients frown at this disrespectful and lackadaisical attitude of the police and also wonder how it has been easier for them to organise an orderly room trial of the so called killer police without making public their finding till date and now, arraignment without making public the full identity of the culprit as earlier demanded by our clients.”