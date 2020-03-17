President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the postponement of the 2020 National Sports Festival, as a precautionary move against coronavirus.

The President was this morning briefed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development and the Minister of State for Health.

Sunday Dare, minister of Youth and Sports development, disclosed the president’s decision via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

”Following the briefing of Mr. President from myself and the Minister of state for Health on COVID-19, Mr President approved the immediate postponement of Edo sports festival to a future date,” Dare said.

The bid to contain the spread of coronavirus has made some countries to halt sporting activities.

Not fewer than 27 African countries recorded cases of the disease, and over 100 cases have been reported on the continent.

The sports festival was scheduled to take place from March 22 to April 1, 2020.