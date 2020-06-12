The All Progressives Congress screening committee has disqualified Godwin Obaseki from participating in the governorship primary of the party slated for June 22.

The announcement was made by Professor Jonathan Ayuba, Chairman of the screening committee while submitting its report to the National Working Committee of the party.

