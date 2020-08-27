Akinwumi Adesina has been re-elected as the President of the African Development Bank.

Dr Adesina was re-elected by the Board of Governors of the Bank at the ongoing AfDB’s virtual annual meeting in Abidjan on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie confirmed the development while congratulating Adesina on her Twitter page.

Onochie wrote, “Our very own Akinwumi Akin Adesina has been reaffirmed as the President of the African Development Bank.

“Thank you to our supportive President @MBuhari who mobilized support for our own Adesina and why not! Adesina has been proven to be above boards.”

FLASH!

Our very own Akinwumi Akin Adesina has been reaffirmed as the President of the African Development Bank. Thank you toO to our supportive President @MBuhari who mobilised support for our own Adesina and why not! Adesina has been proven to be above board

Congratulations🎊 pic.twitter.com/QFde2pJSXV — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 27, 2020

Adesina, a former minister of Agriculture, was first elected President of the African Development Bank in 2015 shortly after President Buhari assumed office.