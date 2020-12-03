Fugitive Abdulrasheed Maina is now in custody of the Nigeria Police Force, after being extradited from Niger Republic.

The former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team was arrested on Monday evening in Niger Republic by the operatives of Niger Republic intelligence service in collaboration with Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Abdulradheed Maina who is facing a 12-count money laundering charge levelled against him and a company by the prosecuting EFCC jumped bailed and fled Nigeria before he was arrested.

His absence in court proceedings since September the 29th promoted Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court on Monday to order the arrest of Senator Ali Ndume who stood surety for Mr. Maina.

But the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday granted bail to the Borno South Senator, over his suretyship.

Advertisement

Police now say they have Abdulradheed Maina in their custody.