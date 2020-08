The family of slain Bauchi lawmaker, Musa Mante has regained freedom after five days.

Police Public Relations Officer in Bauchi State Ahmed Wakili confirmed that they were rescued by the police on Monday at about 11pm.

He added that no ransom was paid and they have been taken to the teaching hospital in Bauchi.

It would be recalled that Mr Mante’s wives, and son were abducted by gunmen after killing him at his residence last Thursday in Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi.