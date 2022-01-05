Breakdown of 2022 budget underway in Abuja

A public presentation and breakdown of the highlights of the 2022 appropriation act is underway in Abuja.

According to the Nigerian government, the country’s economy is entirely diverse.

The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said at the public presentation and breakdown of the highlights of the 2022 Appropriation Act that the non-oil sector contributed 92.15 percent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product in 2022, compared to 7.85 percent for oil in 2021.

She is pleased that inflation has been on a downward trajectory, with the government anticipating a further decrease in the coming year.

According to the Minister, the 2022 Budget aims to maintain the reflationary policies of the 2020 and 2021 budgets, which aided in rebuilding the economy following the disastrous impacts of COVID-19.