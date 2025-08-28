Botswana has declared a health emergency due to a severe shortage of medicines and supplies. Hospitals and clinics are struggling to address conditions such as hypertension, cancer, and diabetes due to shortages. The health ministry attributes the situation to financial difficulties. President Dumo ...

Botswana has declared a health emergency due to a severe shortage of medicines and supplies.

Hospitals and clinics are struggling to address conditions such as hypertension, cancer, and diabetes due to shortages.

The health ministry attributes the situation to financial difficulties.

President Dumo Boko claims that high purchase costs and ineffective distribution methods have resulted in losses, waste, and destruction.

The country hoped to avoid this situation. In early August, the health ministry issued a warning about low stock and postponed all non-urgent procedures.

Since then, the finance ministry has granted 250 million pula (about $17.35 million) in emergency funds for medical supplies.

Botswana’s budget has been under pressure this year, owing to a sustained fall in the world diamond market.

The country produces the most valuable diamonds in the world.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump decreased health funds for Botswana, though it’s unclear if that’s related to the current issue.