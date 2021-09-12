Borno, Kano, Bauchi top list of exam malpractice states- NECO

Bauchi, Borno, Kano, and Kebbi states have been named in a list of schools in Nigeria involved in examination malpractices.

This was stated by the Registrar of the National Examinations Council, Dantani Wushishi.

Mr. Wushishi revealed that in the last five years, examination malpractice has been common in northern states, with a particular focus on Bauchi, Borno, Kano, and Kebbi.

He revealed this during his presentation titled ‘Consequences of Examination Malpractice: Closing the Gaps and Incentives for National Growth’ during the 2021 Biennial National Conference and AGM of the Association of Model Islamic Schools.

According to Wushishi, “In 2016, Bauchi has (8.17%), Kaduna (6.20%), Kano (5.51%), Plateau (5.31%), and Sokoto state (8.87%) experienced high level of examination malpractice.

“In 2017, Bauchi (10.79%), Kebbi (16.06%), Borno (7.87%) and Kano (7.29%) states featured prominently in high level of examination malpractice.

“In 2018, Kano (12.45%), Kebbi (10.71%), Gombe (5.40%) and Zamfara (5.14%) states were more involved in examination malpractices.

“In 2019, Bornu (13.08%), Kano (11.70%), Kebbi (8.67%), Taraba (5.04%) and Yobe (6.56%) states had high level of examination malpractice.

“Similarly, in 2020, Adamawa (18.51%), Bauchi (7.88%), Kaduna (6.87%), Kano (7.88%) and Katsina (18.01%) states had high level of examination malpractice.

Wushishi noted that in the last five years under study, Bauchi, Borno, Kano and Kebbi states featured prominently in the high level of examination malpractice states.

The Registrar lamented over the leakage of examination questions in the last five years adding that aiding and abetting, copying foreign materials, collusion and double scripts were more in occurrence during years under review.

He claims that this has resulted in lower educational standards in Nigeria, and that it has the potential to generate quacks and inferior workforce as graduates from the country’s educational institutions.

He, therefore, urged the government to relax on the emphasis on certification and paper qualification in the country and advocated for appropriate sanctions on culprits of examination malpractices.