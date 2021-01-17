British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G7 meeting, slated to be held in the United Kingdom between June 13 and 15.

The UK has also sent out invitations to Australia and South Korea.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also likely to visit India ahead of the summit.

According to a press statement report on Sunday, “ Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the UK’s G7 Presidency to unite leading democracies to help the world fight, and then build back better from coronavirus and create a greener, more prosperous future. The UK has invited Australia, India and South Korea as guest countries to this year’s G7.”

The statement said Cornwall’s “stunning landscape is a perfect setting for world leaders to come together and discuss how to respond to global challenges like coronavirus and climate change”.

It stated that the G7 Summit will provide “the best of Cornish hospitality” for leaders, delegates and the media. “It will involve the whole of Cornwall, boosting local businesses and showcasing this unique part of the UK to the world,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier invited Johnson to be chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations. But Johnson had to cancel his trip citing the latest lockdown in the UK due to the detection of a new coronavirus strain. Johnson expressed “regret” at not being able to visit India, to which, according to government sources, Modi “conveyed his understanding of the exceptional situation and hoped that the UK would overcome Covid challenges successfully”.

The G7 Summit was deferred last year by former US President Donald Trump as he “didn’t feel that as a G7 it properly represents what’s going on in the world.”

In 2019, the 45th G7 summit, was held on August 24 to 26, at Biarritz in southwestern France, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to attend as a special guest of French President Emmanuel Macron.