The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) said the Boko Haram terrorist group has introduced the use of child soldiers to resuscitate its declining influence in the Lake Chad Basin.

The Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Timothy Antigha, said this in a statement issued from N’Djamena – Chad on Thursday.

Colonel Antigha added that Boko Haram Terrorists confirmed their atrocious act when they posted pictures of children dressed in military fatigue and holding assault rifles in a video released during the Sallah celebrations.

Earlier, Boko Haram have engaged in the mass abduction of school girls, sexual enslavement of women and mass murder of innocent civilians.

It would be recalled that the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict forbids the recruitment and use of children in Armed Conflicts.

It is against this background that the MNJTF is drawing the attention of the United Nations, it’s relevant agencies and other stake holders to the latest acts of inhumanity and desperation by Boko Haram, and urges severe condemnation and other necessary action.