A group of insurgents and their families have surrendered to troops of Foward Operational Base In Bama Local Government Area.

This development is contained in a statement signed by Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachuku.

The terrorists who also surrendered several assorted weapons and incendiaries comprised 19 male fighters, 19 adult females and 49 children from Njimia village and environs.

The terrorists lamented that the ground and condition in the forest have become untenable, hence their surrender.

The statement adds that fire arms and incendiaries recovered from the terrorists include, 8 AK 47 rifles, 1General Purpose Machine Gun, 2 Fabrique Nationale Rifles, 1 Dane Gun, 1Makarov Pistol, 89 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, 89 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 66 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 5 x 9mm rounds of ammunition, 2 Hand Grenades, 27 AK 47 Rifle magazines and 2 FN Rifle magazines.

Others are 1 pistol magazine, 1 x 60mm Mortar Bomb, 10 x14.5mm empty cases, 2 primed suicide vests, 72 trigger switches, 10 primed Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), 5 Electric Detonating Chords, 6 packs of Water Gel Explosives, 6 Mobile Phones, 1 Camel Pack, 1 Cammoulage bag, 2 Hard drives, 1 Plier, 2 Unserviceable Hand held Radios, 2 Scissors, and needles, 2 Match boxes and the sum of Fifty Five Thousand Naira.

The terrorists and their families are currently undergoing comprehensive security profiling and preliminary investigations, while the children have been administered with oral polio vaccines.